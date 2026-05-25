Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Takes Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 365,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $12,242,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 0.14% of Tetra Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 451.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,077 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 118,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,507,000 after purchasing an additional 957,050 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 754.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company's stock.

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Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $27.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.69. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Tetra Tech's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler purchased 1,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $50,179. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TTEK

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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