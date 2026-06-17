Night Squared LP Acquires New Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Night Squared LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,833 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,016,577 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $302,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,902 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,032 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $239,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,697 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,581,244 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $219,682,000 after purchasing an additional 705,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,082,342 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $170,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $147,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TTEK

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler purchased 1,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,179.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,179. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.3%

Tetra Tech stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.97.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 8.58%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.37%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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