Night Squared LP Grows Stock Holdings in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Night Squared LP increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,191 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the quarter. nVent Electric comprises about 1.9% of Night Squared LP's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Night Squared LP's holdings in nVent Electric were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $677,843.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,257,472.61. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $4,603,864.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,215,745.51. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $167.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $178.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.42.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on nVent Electric

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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