Night Squared LP Purchases Shares of 15,411 Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Night Squared LP purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,411 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,670,627 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,158,643,000 after acquiring an additional 743,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,611,797,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,601,476 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,043,365,000 after acquiring an additional 737,892 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,506,036 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,530,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,713,762 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,404,790,000 after acquiring an additional 185,252 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Shopify said its board authorized an additional $3 billion share repurchase, lifting the total buyback authorization to $5 billion. That signals confidence in the company’s cash generation and can support the stock by reducing share count. Is Shopify (SHOP) One of the Best Tech Stocks to Invest In on the Dip?
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage continue to highlight Shopify’s AI retail infrastructure potential, with the company using AI tools, commerce data, and shopping-channel integrations to position itself for next-generation retail growth. Is Shopify Building the Future Infrastructure for AI Retail?
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage from Zacks and other outlets notes earnings growth and price strength, reinforcing the view that Shopify remains a stock to watch among momentum investors. Earnings Growth & Price Strength Make Shopify (SHOP) a Stock to Watch
- Neutral Sentiment: At Shopify’s 2026 annual meeting, shareholders elected all director nominees, reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor, and approved executive compensation on an advisory basis. The company also said a shareholder proposal for an AI policy was not approved, which removes some governance uncertainty but is unlikely to be a major stock catalyst. Shopify Announces Results of its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
- Neutral Sentiment: One market commentary put a hold rating on Shopify and suggested limited downside from current levels, reflecting that the stock is still viewed as fairly valued by some observers rather than deeply mispriced. Wall Street Has 38 Buy Ratings on Shopify and One Sell. But We Disagree.
- Negative Sentiment: A shareholder proposal on an AI policy was rejected at the annual meeting, and some coverage has framed this as an ongoing governance issue, though it appears to be a secondary factor versus the buyback and growth narrative. Shopify board fighting shareholder push to create AI policy
Shopify Trading Up 0.7%
SHOP stock opened at $113.23 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $94.00 and a one year high of $182.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a PE ratio of 112.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.80.
Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $998.78. Shopify had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Shopify from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.17.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify
Shopify Company Profile
(Free Report
)
Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.
Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.
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