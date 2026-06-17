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Night Squared LP Purchases Shares of 15,411 Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Written by MarketBeat
June 17, 2026
Shopify logo with Computer and Technology background
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Night Squared LP purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,411 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,670,627 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,158,643,000 after acquiring an additional 743,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,611,797,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,601,476 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,043,365,000 after acquiring an additional 737,892 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,506,036 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,530,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,713,762 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,404,790,000 after acquiring an additional 185,252 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Trading Up 0.7%

SHOP stock opened at $113.23 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $94.00 and a one year high of $182.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a PE ratio of 112.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.80.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $998.78. Shopify had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Shopify from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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