Night Squared LP Purchases Shares of 15,411 Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Night Squared LP purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,411 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,670,627 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,158,643,000 after acquiring an additional 743,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,611,797,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,601,476 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,043,365,000 after acquiring an additional 737,892 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,506,036 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,530,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,713,762 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,404,790,000 after acquiring an additional 185,252 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Trading Up 0.7%

SHOP stock opened at $113.23 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $94.00 and a one year high of $182.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a PE ratio of 112.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.80.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $998.78. Shopify had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Shopify from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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