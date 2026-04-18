Ninety One North America Inc. Buys Shares of 36,122 Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,389,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,981 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,891,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Planet Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE PLNT opened at $72.77 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $114.47. The company's 50 day moving average price is $79.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 97.97%. The firm had revenue of $376.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Planet Fitness's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.08.

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Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

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