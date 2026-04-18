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Ninety One North America Inc. Makes New $5.11 Million Investment in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Aercap logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Ninety One North America initiated a new position in Aercap (NYSE:AER) during Q4, buying 35,546 shares valued at approximately $5.11 million.
  • Aercap beat expectations for the quarter, reporting $3.95 EPS vs. $3.31 consensus and revenue of $2.36 billion (up 8.3% year-over-year), with strong profitability metrics including a 44.04% net margin.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend from $0.27 to $0.40 (annualized $1.60, ~1.1% yield), institutional investors own about 96.42% of shares, and analysts carry a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with a $153.38 price target.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Aercap.

Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,546 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Aercap by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC boosted its stake in Aercap by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aercap by 2.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aercap by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Aercap by 11.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company's stock.

Aercap Price Performance

AER opened at $147.38 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $142.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.24. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12-month low of $93.28 and a 12-month high of $154.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.64. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.04%.The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Aercap's revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Aercap's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Aercap's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Aercap and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research cut Aercap from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aercap presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aercap

About Aercap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aercap (NYSE:AER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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