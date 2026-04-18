Ninety One North America Inc. Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company $BA

Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,831 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $3,654,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.1% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in Boeing by 5.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 921 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $644,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,814,300. The trade was a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total transaction of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE BA opened at $223.17 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $156.47 and a 12 month high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $219.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.65.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.90) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $256.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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