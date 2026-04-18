Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases New Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 89.3% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 412.1% in the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 130,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,178,421.73. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 16,884 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $811,276.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 257,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,390,845.70. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,938. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $50.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $407.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.02 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.24% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Gaming and Leisure Properties's payout ratio is currently 107.22%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report).

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