Ninety One SA Pty Ltd Acquires 128,585 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 863.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 128,585 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.6% of Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's holdings in Netflix were worth $13,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natural Investments LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.8% during the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Q1 results detail

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Live sports / NFL rights

Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Neutral Sentiment: Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. TechCrunch: vertical feed

Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Reuters: downbeat Q2 forecast

Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Deadline: Hastings exit

Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and price‑target moves were mixed-to-negative — several firms trimmed targets or moved to neutral/hold citing valuation and near‑term growth deceleration, increasing downward pressure. Invezz: analyst reactions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Arete Research upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.58.

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Netflix Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $410.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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