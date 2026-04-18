Ninety One SA Pty Ltd Buys 65,934 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT - Free Report) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,240 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 65,934 shares during the period. Planet Fitness accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd owned 0.17% of Planet Fitness worth $15,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $73,603,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 20.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,461,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $359,308,000 after purchasing an additional 577,637 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 149.2% during the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 527,634 shares of the company's stock worth $54,768,000 after purchasing an additional 315,941 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $28,515,000. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,760,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of PLNT opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.86. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $114.47.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $376.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $366.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 97.97%. Planet Fitness's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.380 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLNT. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLNT

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

See Also

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