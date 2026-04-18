Ninety One SA Pty Ltd Has $10.72 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB - Free Report) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,246 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $10,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the bank's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 913 shares of the bank's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the bank's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 476.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider N Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 648,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,544.62. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $140.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

HDFC Bank News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting HDFC Bank this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target raise — A broker raised HDB’s price target by 24.82% to $38.90, signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock’s upside. Price target increase article

Analyst price-target raise — A broker raised HDB’s price target by 24.82% to $38.90, signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Strong Q4 at HDB Financial Services — The NBFC reported a ~41% YoY jump in net profit to Rs 751 crore for Q4 and declared a Rs 2 dividend, highlighting earnings momentum and return of capital. Q4 results article

Strong Q4 at HDB Financial Services — The NBFC reported a ~41% YoY jump in net profit to Rs 751 crore for Q4 and declared a Rs 2 dividend, highlighting earnings momentum and return of capital. Positive Sentiment: Brokerages bullish on the NBFC — JM Financial, Motilal Oswal and others flagged the quarter as healthy, noted improving asset quality and suggested double-digit upside potential in the finance arm, which lifts the group narrative. Brokerage reaction article

Brokerages bullish on the NBFC — JM Financial, Motilal Oswal and others flagged the quarter as healthy, noted improving asset quality and suggested double-digit upside potential in the finance arm, which lifts the group narrative. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction — Shares of HDB Financial spiked double-digits on the results, lifting sentiment across the group’s listed entities and supporting HDFC Bank ADR flows. Market reaction article

Market reaction — Shares of HDB Financial spiked double-digits on the results, lifting sentiment across the group’s listed entities and supporting HDFC Bank ADR flows. Neutral Sentiment: Re-rating conditional — Motilal Oswal notes that any sustained re-rating for the finance business depends on a few specific factors (growth sustainability, asset quality and margins), so further upside is contingent on execution. Re-rating factors article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Analysis on HDFC Bank

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India's leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank's core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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