Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,644,040 shares of the natural resource company's stock after buying an additional 76,784 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $235,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,594 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,847 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CFO Maree E. Robertson sold 48,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,985,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 79,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,917,475.70. This trade represents a 37.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard C. Adkerson sold 152,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $9,888,864.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 3,356,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $216,975,679.35. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 565,145 shares of company stock worth $35,839,918. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $100.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $70.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business's revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Freeport-McMoRan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Key Stories Impacting Freeport-McMoRan

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings outlook: Analysts and research notes see the company positioned to deliver an earnings beat in the upcoming report, citing the right combination of revenue and cost factors that support higher guidance and potential upside to consensus estimates. This improves near-term fundamentals sentiment for FCX. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

Earnings outlook: Analysts and research notes see the company positioned to deliver an earnings beat in the upcoming report, citing the right combination of revenue and cost factors that support higher guidance and potential upside to consensus estimates. This improves near-term fundamentals sentiment for FCX. Positive Sentiment: Market action: The stock moved higher in the latest session versus the broader market, reflecting investor buying interest alongside elevated volume — a near-term technical tailwind that reinforces momentum-driven inflows. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Market action: The stock moved higher in the latest session versus the broader market, reflecting investor buying interest alongside elevated volume — a near-term technical tailwind that reinforces momentum-driven inflows. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling noted: Reports show executives sold shares while the stock rallied past the $69 level. Insider sales can be interpreted many ways (portfolio diversification, taxes, or signaling), so investors should monitor the size, timing and reason disclosures before changing positions. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Stock Soars Past $69 While Executives Unload Shares

Insider selling noted: Reports show executives sold shares while the stock rallied past the $69 level. Insider sales can be interpreted many ways (portfolio diversification, taxes, or signaling), so investors should monitor the size, timing and reason disclosures before changing positions. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cut: Scotiabank trimmed its price target to $71, which is mildly negative because it reduces some analyst-driven upside and could cap momentum if other firms follow. This raises some valuation risk even as fundamentals look supportive. Scotiabank Lowers Freeport-McMoRan NYSE: FCX Price Target to $71.00

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.50 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Freeport-McMoRan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Freeport-McMoRan wasn't on the list.

While Freeport-McMoRan currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here