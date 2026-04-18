Ninety One UK Ltd Has $308.88 Million Stake in TransUnion $TRU

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,602,070 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 65,612 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 1.85% of TransUnion worth $308,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in TransUnion by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,911 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 109,662 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5,046.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,881 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,267,000 after buying an additional 424,470 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,284,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,943 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,648,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454,347 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,375,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares during the period.

Get TransUnion alerts: Sign Up

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.71. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $65.24 and a 1-year high of $99.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 9.95%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from TransUnion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TransUnion

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,679 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $134,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,520. The trade was a 18.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,799.60. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,746 shares of company stock valued at $872,979. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TransUnion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TransUnion wasn't on the list.

While TransUnion currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here