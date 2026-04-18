Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 52,881 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,926,744 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,881 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 1.04% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $493,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,701,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,606,808,000 after buying an additional 932,659 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,847,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,012,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,845,084,000 after buying an additional 429,083 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,333,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,675,000 after buying an additional 422,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,558,000 after buying an additional 410,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company's stock.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $212.04 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $203.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.27. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.63 and a 12-month high of $264.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $295.00 to $293.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $284.31.

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Insider Activity

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $30,183.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,350.98. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.09, for a total transaction of $296,195.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,762.25. The trade was a 6.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $13,978,938. Insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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