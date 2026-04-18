Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,804,003 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 31,794 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 1.50% of Aercap worth $403,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aercap by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,919 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,975 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aercap by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 31,140 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aercap by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Aercap by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,992 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aercap by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 533,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $64,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Aercap Stock Performance

Shares of AER opened at $147.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.24. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12-month low of $93.28 and a 12-month high of $154.94.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 44.04% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Aercap's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Aercap's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Aercap and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aercap from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aercap

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

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