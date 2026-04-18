Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 1,371,594 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,586,241 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,371,594 shares during the period. Monster Beverage makes up approximately 1.4% of Ninety One UK Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.88% of Monster Beverage worth $658,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,483,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,542,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,719,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,538,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,675,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $785,885,000 after purchasing an additional 692,192 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,175,683 shares of the company's stock worth $547,444,000 after acquiring an additional 891,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,867,341 shares of the company's stock worth $529,551,000 after acquiring an additional 95,919 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.8%

MNST stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.51. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 22.97%.The firm's revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research lowered Monster Beverage from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $86.00 target price on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.38.

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Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ: MNST is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company's product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen's Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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