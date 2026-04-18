Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 39,889 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227,303 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 39,889 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 3.10% of Align Technology worth $347,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company's stock.

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Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.81. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $179.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.44. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.00 and a fifty-two week high of $208.30.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $201.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Align Technology news, EVP John Morici sold 7,969 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,508,611.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,346.47. This trade represents a 49.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc NASDAQ: ALGN pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company's signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

Further Reading

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