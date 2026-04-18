Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 67,253 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802,991 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 67,253 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 1.07% of Tetra Tech worth $94,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 451.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,077 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 118,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,507,000 after acquiring an additional 957,050 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 754.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company's stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts: Sign Up

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $31.61 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 9,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $401,455.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 46,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,870,534.08. This trade represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEK

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tetra Tech, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tetra Tech wasn't on the list.

While Tetra Tech currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here