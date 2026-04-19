Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 705,790 Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC - Free Report) TSE: K by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,239 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 705,790 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.09% of Kinross Gold worth $28,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KGC. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kinross Gold Trading Up 3.2%

KGC stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Kinross Gold Corporation has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $39.11. The company's 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC - Get Free Report) TSE: K last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business's revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold's previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Kinross Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KGC. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinross Gold from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (a)" rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KGC

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation NYSE: KGC is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company's activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

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