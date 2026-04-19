Ninety One UK Ltd Takes $13.81 Million Position in Bunge Global SA $BG

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 155,024 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $13,810,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.08% of Bunge Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glencore plc boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glencore plc now owns 65,612,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,844,735,000 after buying an additional 32,806,103 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at about $535,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at about $1,560,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,635 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $13,702,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 719.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 303,928 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $24,694,000 after buying an additional 266,827 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bunge Global Stock Down 3.1%

BG opened at $119.26 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $131.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.59 and a 200-day moving average of $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.16%.The company had revenue of $23.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Bunge Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BG. Bank of America increased their price target on Bunge Global from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Bunge Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bunge Global from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on BG

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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