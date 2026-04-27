Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires 21,270 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,400 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,270 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s holdings in IQVIA were worth $17,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 4,527 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 899 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,931 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

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IQVIA Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $162.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $247.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.74.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.IQVIA's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen upgraded IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $174.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $226.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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