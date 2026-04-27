Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 112,890 Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 112,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,597,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Option Care Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 7,621.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPCH. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $40.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OPCH

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of OPCH opened at $28.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company's 50-day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

See Also

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