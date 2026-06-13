NiSource, Inc $NI Holdings Lowered by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,604,468 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 834,306 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.96% of NiSource worth $192,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NI. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. NiSource, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The stock's 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. NiSource's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded NiSource from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore set a $52.00 price objective on NiSource in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NiSource

Insider Activity

In other NiSource news, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $471,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 117,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,563,653.81. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,003.20. The trade was a 29.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,675. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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