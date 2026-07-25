NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Acquired by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,189 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 25,610 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC's holdings in NiSource were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in NiSource by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,864 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.1% during the third quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 23,565 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other NiSource news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $715,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,003.20. The trade was a 29.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $471,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 117,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,563,653.81. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,675. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NiSource in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NiSource from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Evercore set a $52.00 price target on NiSource in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Read Our Latest Report on NiSource

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE NI opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55. NiSource, Inc has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $49.21.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. NiSource's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

Trending Headlines about NiSource

Here are the key news stories impacting NiSource this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp kept an Overweight rating on NiSource and reiterated a $50 price target , implying upside from current levels and signaling continued analyst confidence in the utility’s valuation. Benzinga report

KeyCorp kept an rating on NiSource and reiterated a , implying upside from current levels and signaling continued analyst confidence in the utility’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029 EPS estimates for NiSource, suggesting improving earnings power over the next several years and supporting the stock’s longer-term investment case.

KeyCorp for NiSource, suggesting improving earnings power over the next several years and supporting the stock’s longer-term investment case. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo reportedly initiated or maintained a Buy view on NiSource, adding to the positive analyst backdrop around the stock. Nisource (NI) Gets a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo reportedly on NiSource, adding to the positive analyst backdrop around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed near-term EPS estimates for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026, which may temper enthusiasm somewhat, but the reductions were relatively small and did not change the firm’s overall positive stance.

KeyCorp for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026, which may temper enthusiasm somewhat, but the reductions were relatively small and did not change the firm’s overall positive stance. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus full-year earnings remain at about $2.05 per share, so the latest analyst revisions do not materially alter the broad earnings outlook yet.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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