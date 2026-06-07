NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA cut its holdings in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 911,679 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 29,506 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.19% of NiSource worth $38,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,086,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 369,164 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $15,985,000 after buying an additional 25,721 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,136,157 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $352,296,000 after buying an additional 1,065,591 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 891,464 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $37,228,000 after buying an additional 262,483 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NiSource Stock Up 1.6%

NI stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. NiSource, Inc has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54. The firm's 50-day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. NiSource's payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $118,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,587.48. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,003.20. The trade was a 29.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore set a $52.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NiSource from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NI

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

Further Reading

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