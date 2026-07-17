NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG reduced its position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,707 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 55,606 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in NiSource were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 891,464 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $37,228,000 after buying an additional 262,483 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,852,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,424,733 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $226,537,000 after acquiring an additional 415,089 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,176,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its position in NiSource by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 65,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $715,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,003.20. This represents a 29.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $118,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,587.48. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,675. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

NiSource Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NI stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12. NiSource, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. NiSource's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded NiSource from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore set a $52.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.50.

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About NiSource

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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