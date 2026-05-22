Nokia Corporation $NOK Shares Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,942,507 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,612,590 shares during the period. Nokia makes up 1.8% of Pzena Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Nokia worth $594,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,344 shares of the technology company's stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,394 shares of the technology company's stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the technology company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the technology company's stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the technology company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company's stock.

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Nokia Stock Up 4.1%

Nokia stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. Nokia Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter. Nokia had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.0468 per share. This is a positive change from Nokia's previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Nokia's payout ratio is 81.25%.

More Nokia News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nokia launched an AI Networking Innovation Lab to co-develop and validate next-generation data center networking technologies for AI training and inference, which could support future demand for its high-performance networking products. Article Title

Nokia launched an AI Networking Innovation Lab to co-develop and validate next-generation data center networking technologies for AI training and inference, which could support future demand for its high-performance networking products. Positive Sentiment: The company is being viewed as an AI infrastructure beneficiary, with multiple reports highlighting its push into AI-native data center networking and a broader pivot beyond traditional telecom equipment. Article Title

The company is being viewed as an AI infrastructure beneficiary, with multiple reports highlighting its push into AI-native data center networking and a broader pivot beyond traditional telecom equipment. Positive Sentiment: Sentiment around Nokia has improved further after commentary that Nvidia’s backing and the AI networking theme could help extend the stock’s rally, reinforcing momentum-buying interest. Article Title

Sentiment around Nokia has improved further after commentary that Nvidia’s backing and the AI networking theme could help extend the stock’s rally, reinforcing momentum-buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Unusual call-option buying suggests traders are positioning for more upside in Nokia shares in the near term. Article Title

Unusual call-option buying suggests traders are positioning for more upside in Nokia shares in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks flagged Nokia as a strong momentum stock, which reflects recent price strength rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Zacks flagged Nokia as a strong momentum stock, which reflects recent price strength rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Nokia also announced a Vodafone AWS cloud IoT trial, which adds to its partnership pipeline but is less immediately material than the AI lab launch. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Arete Research raised shares of Nokia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nokia

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

See Also

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