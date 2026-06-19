Nolet Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,286 Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Nolet Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,286 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. State Street Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,940,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,724 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,624 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $895,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 7.3%

MRVL stock opened at $310.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The company has a market cap of $271.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,757,828.80. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 257,291 shares of company stock valued at $32,627,131 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here