Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,516 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,078 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Dell Technologies worth $60,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,450,258 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,048,613,000 after purchasing an additional 350,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock worth $939,808,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $688,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,317 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,349,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of DELL opened at $420.96 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $216.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.50. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.38 and a twelve month high of $429.15. The stock has a market cap of $271.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Melius Research set a $565.00 price objective on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. CLSA upgraded Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $421.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. This represents a 69.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $23,606,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,535. This trade represents a 86.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,071,687 shares of company stock valued at $501,560,818 in the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here