Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 21,872 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,681 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,872 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of American Healthcare REIT worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AHR. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $4,042,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,747 shares of the company's stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $120,403,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $4,013,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $4,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company's stock.

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American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:AHR opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.57 million. American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 172.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,674.55. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AHR

About American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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