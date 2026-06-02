Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,409 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $37,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,565,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,185,846,000 after acquiring an additional 268,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,222,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,293,516,000 after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,032,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,650,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,056,884,000 after acquiring an additional 151,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $895,816,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $505.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 target price (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $463.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY stock opened at $295.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $309.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.02. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.28 and a twelve month high of $495.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77 and a beta of 0.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business's revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,156.06. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

See Also

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