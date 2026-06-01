Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 15,435 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Iron Mountain worth $45,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $32,000. Franchise GP Ltd bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $44,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Iron Mountain

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total transaction of $767,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 119,507 shares in the company, valued at $15,286,140.37. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,189 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $902,219.50. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 355,827 shares of company stock worth $38,859,043 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $128.15 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $115.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.34. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.83 and a beta of 1.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.77 and a 12-month high of $134.09.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is 380.22%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

Further Reading

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