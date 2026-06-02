Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 16,852 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,357 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,852 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Clorox worth $37,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Clorox by 4.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Clorox by 253.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Clorox by 173.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Clorox by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $103.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Clorox

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $89.10 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $132.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,544,760. This represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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