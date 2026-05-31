Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 499,134 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Home Depot worth $171,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $317.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.76. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. Home Depot's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Home Depot from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HD

Key Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

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