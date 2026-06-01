Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL - Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,615,614 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 138,439 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Hormel Foods worth $38,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,530 shares of the company's stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 11,962 shares of the company's stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 465,204 shares of the company's stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 81,420 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 216,600 shares of the company's stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Hormel Foods

Here are the key news stories impacting Hormel Foods this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hormel beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, with broad-based segment profit growth and stronger adjusted margins supporting the stock. Reuters article

Hormel beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, with broad-based segment profit growth and stronger adjusted margins supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $1.43 to $1.51, signaling confidence that the profit recovery can continue even after portfolio changes. PR Newswire release

Management reaffirmed full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $1.43 to $1.51, signaling confidence that the profit recovery can continue even after portfolio changes. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded by raising price targets to $25 from $22-$23, suggesting more upside is possible if the turnaround continues. Benzinga article

Analysts responded by raising price targets to $25 from $22-$23, suggesting more upside is possible if the turnaround continues. Neutral Sentiment: Hormel updated GAAP EPS guidance lower due to items tied to the turkey business divestiture, but said the impact on adjusted earnings should be minimal.

Hormel updated GAAP EPS guidance lower due to items tied to the turkey business divestiture, but said the impact on adjusted earnings should be minimal. Neutral Sentiment: Some reports noted that profit was lower year over year, even though results still came in ahead of expectations and showed operational improvement. WSJ article

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $23.26 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35. Hormel Foods Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $31.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.82%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.510 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Hormel Foods's dividend payout ratio is 137.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $25.00 target price on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRL

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation is a global branded foods company primarily engaged in the production, marketing and distribution of value-added, high-quality meat and food products. The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including refrigerated and frozen meats, pantry staples, specialty foods and shelf-stable items. Through manufacturing facilities located across North America and international markets, Hormel Foods supplies retail grocers, foodservice operators, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms.

Among its best-known brands, Hormel Foods produces SPAM® canned meats, Jennie-O® turkey products, Skippy® peanut butter and Applegate® natural and organic meats.

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