Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.21 Million Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 48,089.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,300 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 177,930 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $14,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the company's stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the company's stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company's stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.95. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 11,745 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $958,274.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at $674,096.58. This trade represents a 58.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 9,820 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $824,192.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,822.31. The trade was a 40.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 130,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Melius Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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