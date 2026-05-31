Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $142.92 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,490 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 13,337 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of International Business Machines worth $142,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Stock Up 12.9%

IBM stock opened at $298.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The stock's 50 day moving average is $240.16 and its 200-day moving average is $270.98. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $212.34 and a twelve month high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.41.

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Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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