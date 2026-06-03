Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $17.36 Million Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,841 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after selling 14,686 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $17,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 509,250 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $35,525,000 after purchasing an additional 38,770 shares during the period. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 67.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,243,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 501,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,308,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 14.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,106 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Lab alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In related news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 23,804 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total transaction of $3,509,423.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 352,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,999,298.15. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 36,860 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total transaction of $5,433,901.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,006,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,450,023.54. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 463,641 shares of company stock valued at $63,326,057 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Lab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Rocket Lab Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Rocket Lab stock opened at $123.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of -385.38 and a beta of 2.49. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. Rocket Lab's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKLB has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Clear Str upgraded shares of Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RKLB

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here