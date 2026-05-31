Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $386.60 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,192 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 48,650 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.0% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Mastercard worth $386,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 466,222 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $265,233,000 after acquiring an additional 28,331 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $1,113,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229,299 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $130,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longbow Finance SA raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 23,013 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mastercard Stock Up 0.1%

MA opened at $494.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $501.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $480.50 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $436.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Key Mastercard News

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price target on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.04.

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About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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