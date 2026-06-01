Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $43.80 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,430 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,293 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $43,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $212.34.

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Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell posted record quarterly revenue, met EPS estimates, and raised its outlook on accelerating AI-related data center demand, reinforcing the bull case for MRVL.

Marvell posted record quarterly revenue, met EPS estimates, and raised its outlook on accelerating AI-related data center demand, reinforcing the bull case for MRVL. Positive Sentiment: A wave of analyst price-target increases, including multiple firms moving targets into the $225-$275 range, signals growing Wall Street confidence in Marvell’s AI growth story.

A wave of analyst price-target increases, including multiple firms moving targets into the $225-$275 range, signals growing Wall Street confidence in Marvell’s AI growth story. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighted Marvell’s expanding opportunities in networking chips, custom silicon, interconnect, and optical solutions as AI infrastructure spending continues to rise.

Coverage highlighted Marvell’s expanding opportunities in networking chips, custom silicon, interconnect, and optical solutions as AI infrastructure spending continues to rise. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts say the stock’s strong rally has already priced in a lot of good news, making valuation a key question for investors after the earnings move.

Some analysts say the stock’s strong rally has already priced in a lot of good news, making valuation a key question for investors after the earnings move. Negative Sentiment: Gross margin expansion is slowing as custom chip costs rise and competition intensifies, which could limit earnings leverage if revenue growth cools.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,469. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $205.00 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $146.17 and its 200-day moving average is $106.03. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.61 and a 52-week high of $218.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $179.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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