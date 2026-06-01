Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $56.57 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,030 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Quanta Services worth $56,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $4,632,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $996,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $204,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $710.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.44, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $336.57 and a one year high of $788.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $647.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's payout ratio is 6.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total value of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,722,880.68. The trade was a 61.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $640.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $654.00 to $857.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $733.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

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