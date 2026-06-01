Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $60.68 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,317 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $60,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 68,476 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 35,816 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 186,367 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $956,216.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,462. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 83,137 shares of company stock worth $8,106,404 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $87.33 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $151.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

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About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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