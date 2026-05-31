Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $92.56 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,259 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Digital Realty Trust worth $92,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,569 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,569 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148,970 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,118,869 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $539,190,000 after acquiring an additional 149,770 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 63.6% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock opened at $189.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 128.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.89.

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Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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