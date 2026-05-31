Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,983 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 161,461 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Arista Networks worth $93,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $185.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE ANET opened at $159.09 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $179.80. The stock has a market cap of $200.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average of $137.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 971 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $136,843.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,378,859.12. The trade was a 9.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,112,056. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,943,142 shares of company stock valued at $314,618,583. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Arista Networks as a strong growth stock, pointing to its appeal across growth and momentum screens and reinforcing the view that ANET remains a high-quality long-term compounder. Article Title

Zacks highlighted Arista Networks as a strong growth stock, pointing to its appeal across growth and momentum screens and reinforcing the view that ANET remains a high-quality long-term compounder. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note said ANET is benefiting from AI infrastructure spending, with hyperscalers expanding networks and driving demand for next-generation Ethernet products, which supports the company’s growth outlook. Article Title

Another Zacks note said ANET is benefiting from AI infrastructure spending, with hyperscalers expanding networks and driving demand for next-generation Ethernet products, which supports the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on Arista Networks, with multiple analysts reiterating Buy/Overweight ratings and lifting price targets, reflecting confidence in continued revenue and earnings growth.

Wall Street remains constructive on Arista Networks, with multiple analysts reiterating Buy/Overweight ratings and lifting price targets, reflecting confidence in continued revenue and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings were solid, with Arista beating EPS and revenue estimates and posting 35% year-over-year revenue growth, which continues to underpin bullish sentiment.

Recent earnings were solid, with Arista beating EPS and revenue estimates and posting 35% year-over-year revenue growth, which continues to underpin bullish sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high, and several small new positions were reported, but these filings are unlikely to be a major near-term driver on their own.

Institutional ownership remains high, and several small new positions were reported, but these filings are unlikely to be a major near-term driver on their own. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt, CEO Jayshree Ullal, and major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim may create some short-term caution, even though the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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