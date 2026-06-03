Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 159.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,412 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 45,120 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Avery Dennison worth $13,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 16,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price objective on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $221.00 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $204.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY stock opened at $157.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52-week low of $152.68 and a 52-week high of $199.54. The stock's 50 day moving average is $165.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 7.66%.The business's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Avery Dennison's payout ratio is 42.39%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 20,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $3,477,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 211,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,714,240.36. This trade represents a 8.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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