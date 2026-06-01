Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,018 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 34,006 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $38,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,036 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 656 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,889 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Travelers Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: JP Morgan upgraded Travelers Companies (TRV) , adding to a generally supportive analyst backdrop and signaling improved confidence in the insurer’s outlook.

JP Morgan upgraded , adding to a generally supportive analyst backdrop and signaling improved confidence in the insurer’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reiterated a Buy rating on Travelers Companies , reinforcing bullish sentiment from Wall Street.

Piper Sandler reiterated a rating on , reinforcing bullish sentiment from Wall Street. Positive Sentiment: The company recently raised its quarterly dividend to $1.25 per share from $1.10, which may appeal to income-focused investors and suggests continued confidence in cash flow.

The company recently raised its quarterly dividend to from $1.10, which may appeal to income-focused investors and suggests continued confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Travelers also delivered strong last-quarter results, with earnings of $7.71 per share beating estimates and revenue topping expectations, highlighting solid underwriting performance.

Travelers also delivered strong last-quarter results, with earnings of beating estimates and revenue topping expectations, highlighting solid underwriting performance. Neutral Sentiment: DOWLING & PARTN issued fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates below consensus, which may temper expectations but does not materially change the long-term story. Source

DOWLING & PARTN issued fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates below consensus, which may temper expectations but does not materially change the long-term story. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling by EVP Michael Frederick Klein, including a 10,000-share sale, may be viewed cautiously by investors, though the sale was not large enough to clearly signal a major change in fundamentals. Source

Insider selling by EVP Michael Frederick Klein, including a 10,000-share sale, may be viewed cautiously by investors, though the sale was not large enough to clearly signal a major change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s recent softness may reflect profit-taking after a strong run and a valuation that some analysts view as more balanced following its earnings beat and dividend increase.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $291.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.80. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.19 and a 1 year high of $313.12.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.Travelers Companies's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total transaction of $2,079,633.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,049,010.86. The trade was a 12.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total value of $483,666.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 259,590 shares in the company, valued at $80,639,037.60. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $329.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $316.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $259.00 to $257.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $311.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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