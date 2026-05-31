Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 27,328 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,642,286 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 27,328 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Cisco Systems worth $280,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,076,329.51. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,324 shares of company stock worth $5,559,834. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Zacks Research lowered Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $120.42 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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