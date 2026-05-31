Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,240 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,126 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $93,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices Trading Down 1.2%

Analog Devices stock opened at $413.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $372.03 and a 200 day moving average of $322.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.80 and a 12-month high of $435.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $31,519,000. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target on Analog Devices to $430 from $385 and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing confidence in the company’s post-earnings momentum. Article on Raymond James raising ADI price target

Raymond James raised its price target on Analog Devices to $430 from $385 and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing confidence in the company’s post-earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI also boosted its target to $474 from $387 after ADI posted a “beat-and-raise” quarter, signaling stronger-than-expected demand and earnings power. Article on Evercore ISI target hike

Evercore ISI also boosted its target to $474 from $387 after ADI posted a “beat-and-raise” quarter, signaling stronger-than-expected demand and earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted ADI’s industrial segment strength, with 56% year-over-year growth in the latest quarter driven by AI infrastructure, automation, and defense demand. Article on industrial segment growth

Analysts highlighted ADI’s industrial segment strength, with 56% year-over-year growth in the latest quarter driven by AI infrastructure, automation, and defense demand. Positive Sentiment: ADI’s strong quarterly results and upbeat guidance continue to support the stock’s bullish narrative, with revenue and EPS both topping expectations. Zacks article on ADI earnings and outlook

ADI’s strong quarterly results and upbeat guidance continue to support the stock’s bullish narrative, with revenue and EPS both topping expectations. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares, which can create some investor caution, but the sale appears more like routine insider activity than a fundamental warning sign.

CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares, which can create some investor caution, but the sale appears more like routine insider activity than a fundamental warning sign. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor and technology-sector strength is also providing a favorable backdrop for ADI shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Arete Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $432.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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