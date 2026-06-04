Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,596,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,759,726,000 after buying an additional 1,240,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,272,000 after buying an additional 269,662 shares during the period. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the third quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,229,000 after buying an additional 3,201,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $712,367.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 135,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,049,457.94. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,949,350.77. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 323,777 shares of company stock valued at $71,485,514 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $287.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $322.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.94. The company has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,746.53 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BE. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report).

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