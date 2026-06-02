Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,411 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 22,191 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of FactSet Research Systems worth $36,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 3,928 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $271.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $457.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.02 and a 200 day moving average of $244.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $611.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. FactSet Research Systems's payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $279.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Further Reading

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